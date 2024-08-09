Climate Activist Arrested as He Was Performing Bach Piece in a NYC Plaza

Photo: Summer of Heat on Wall Street

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Here in New York, a 63-year-old climate activist and musician was arrested Thursday and now faces up to seven years in prison for performing a piece by Bach during a protest outside the headquarters of Citibank. John Mark Rozendaal, a professional cellist, was arrested alongside 14 other peaceful protesters, who encircled Rozendaal to shield him from the police while he performed in the public plaza. Rozendaal spoke briefly before he started playing Bach’s “Suites for Cello.”

John Mark Rozendaal: “We’re here for freedom of speech. I’m playing music here today because we are taught that the purpose of music is to sober and quiet the mind and make it susceptible to divine influences.”

His words were interrupted as his fellow activists urged him to start playing as police approached. The protest was part of the “Summer of Heat on Wall Street” campaign, which has been targeting Citibank with peaceful demonstrations all summer. Some 500 people have been arrested since the actions started.

Read more news here on Havana Times.