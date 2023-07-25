Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrested Again at Swedish Oil Terminal Protest

By Democracy Now

In Sweden, climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Monday as she joined a nonviolent civil disobedience protest outside an oil terminal in the southern city of Malmö. Thunberg’s arrest came just hours after she was fined by a Swedish court for disobeying police during a protest at the same oil terminal in June. Thunberg called her repeated protests an act of self-defense against a rapidly worsening climate catastrophe.

Greta Thunberg: “Right now we don’t have any laws that holds the carbon in the ground. We don’t have any laws that long term protect us against the self-destructing greed that we have let in full control over the world. The laws have to be changed. We know that we cannot save the world by playing by the rules, because the rules have to be changed.”

Read more news here on Havana Times