Climate Activists Demand Congress End Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Credit: Twitter: @foe_us

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the US capital, climate actions continued Tuesday as activists rallied on Capitol Hill. Over 500 groups signed on to a letter to Democratic leadership calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies in any infrastructure or economic recovery bills. Democratic Congressmembers Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar, Nanette Barragán and Earl Blumenauer spoke at the rally. This is Ebony Martin of Greenpeace USA.

Ebony Martin: “The time is now for Biden to change. The time is now for us to shift and call for an elimination of fossil fuel subsidies. So, I want you to get on the phone. I want you to call all day every day. Get on their nerves. Let them know they work for us.”

Climate actions continue today with protests at the White House.

