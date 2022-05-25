Climate Activists Disrupt Shell Shareholder Meeting

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Roughly 40 climate activists disrupted Shell’s annual shareholder meeting Tuesday in London. Three protesters were arrested, and Shell was forced to temporarily suspend the event. Climate activist Lauren MacDonald spoke outside the meeting.

Lauren MacDonald: “Whilst millions of people have just been placed into fuel poverty in the U.K., Shell has just announced a record 7 billion pounds in profit for Q1 this year. This is completely outrageous. And we need a windfall tax now. We need the U.K. government to impose a windfall tax on these obscene profits whilst millions are struggling, and we need that money to be redistributed to the people that need it the most.”