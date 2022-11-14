Climate Activists Rally at COP27 for Climate Reparations

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Outside the halls of COP27, hundreds of people rallied Saturday to demand global systemic transformation to defend human rights and combat the climate catastrophe. This is South African climate activist Gabriel Klaasen.

Gabriel Klaasen: “We are not only representing ourselves, but the communities that we come from, the frontline and affected communities that we come from, the areas and the spaces that continue to be extracted from for the use of big industries, big corporations, big countries, big fossil fuel industries. For too long have we invested in fossil fuels and a dead future. The reason that we are here today is to stand up and say enough is enough. It’s time for climate justice. It’s time for change.”

Climate rallies also took place in other cities across the world as part of a global day of action.

