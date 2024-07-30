Climate Activists Stage Sit-In to Protest Sen. JD Vance’s Billionaire Fossil Fuel Funders

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Capitol Hill, police arrested eight climate activists with the youth-led Sunrise Movement Monday as they staged a sit-in protest outside the office of Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance. The group was highlighting the Republican vice-presidential nominee’s close ties to the fossil fuel industry. Some of the protesters spoke as they were led away in plastic handcuffs by Capitol Police.

Protester 1: “JD Vance does not fight for working people. JD Vance doesn’t fight for young people. I’m fighting for my generation.”

Protester 2: “JD Vance is not for the working class. He is a Big Oil sellout. And he is putting people who work out in the heat at risk.”

Protester 3: “JD Vance is selling out to oil billionaires while California burned to the ground. People I love are at stake. My future is at stake. And JD Vance does absolutely nothing. He is taking millions of dollars from the fossil fuel industry.”

Protester 4: “Our families are not for sale. Our families are not for sale.”

According to the campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, Senator JD Vance is among the top 20 U.S. lawmakers receiving oil and gas industry contributions.

On Monday, the Sunrise Movement also staged protests outside the Democratic National Committee, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris’s climate policies. The group said in a statement, “VP Harris has the opportunity to put forward a bold climate plan that mobilizes young voters and faces the scale of the climate crisis.”

