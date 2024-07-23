Climate Clock Ticks Below Five Years to Avert Worst of Catastrophe

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, activists gathered Monday to observe the Union Square Climate Clock as it ticked down below five years for the first time ever. Democracy Now! spoke to climate activist Gan Golan.

Gan Golan: “We’re here today because it is Climate Emergency Day. It’s the day when the Climate Clock ticks down from five years to four years, meaning we now have four years to rapidly accelerate progress on climate solutions to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. And it is a very short amount of time, and that is why we need to push politicians, corporations and move the media and everyone to understand that the world has a deadline.”