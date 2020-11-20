Colin Kaepernick Demands Freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Activist and former professional football player Colin Kaepernick has come out in support of freeing renowned political prisoner and journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal. Kaepernick posted this video online.

Colin Kaepernick: “A political prisoner, who has since the age of 14 dedicated his life to fighting against racism, continues to be caged and lives his life on a slow death row. We’re in the midst of a movement that says Black lives matter. And if that’s truly the case, then it means that Mumia’s life and legacy must matter.”