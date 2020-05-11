Colombia Moves to Revive its Economy Despite New Cases of Virus

HAVANA TIMES – Colombia on Monday moved to revive its economy by permitting millions of people to return to work, even as Covid-19 infections continue to increase, reported dpa news.

In the capital, Bogota, about 2.3 million people were due to resume work in sectors including construction and manufacturing, where some activity had already recommenced.

President Ivan Duque has also authorized other parts of the economy to open up again, including wholesalers of cars and furniture, bookshops, stationery shops, ironmongers, mechanic workshops and laundry home services.

Nearly 570 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Sunday. The Andean country has recorded more than 11,000 infections and over 460 deaths.

Thousands of companies were due to restart operations in cities including Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla, broadcaster Caracol reported.

The authorities verified their health protocols in advance.

Bogota has also imposed different working hours on different sectors to make sure they would not all be operating at the same time.

The capital’s Transmilenio buses may only be filled to 35 per cent of their capacity, Mayor Claudia Lopez said, advising employees to use their own transport or to cycle or walk to work.

Lopez lifted the restriction that allowed men and women to only go out on alternate days, which would have been difficult to enforce in the new economic circumstances.

People who do not need to go to work remain under a lockdown until May 25.