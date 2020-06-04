Colombia to Close Congress Because of Covid Infection

HAVANA TIMES – Colombia will close the Capitolio Nacional, the neo-classical building housing both chambers of Congress, after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19, reported dpa news on Wednesday.

Some members of the House of Representatives have been meeting in the building, while others participated over the internet.

Infected legislator Jose Luis Correa had been in contact with several other lawmakers, many of whom did not wear face masks, broadcaster Caracol reported.

Correa, other lawmakers and staff who could have been infected will now be placed under a two-week quarantine, according to Semana TV.

The Capitolio will remain closed at least until June 17, with the House of Representatives only holding virtual sessions.

The decision will not affect the Senate, which had not been meeting in the building, Semana TV reported.

The Andean country has so far reported more than 30,000 novel coronavirus infections and over 1,000 deaths.