Latin America News 

Colombia to Close Congress Because of Covid Infection

0 Comments
A sparsely attended session of the Colombian Senate on May 17th. Photo: Prensa Càmara

HAVANA TIMES – Colombia will close the Capitolio Nacional, the neo-classical building housing both chambers of Congress, after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19, reported dpa news on Wednesday.

Some members of the House of Representatives have been meeting in the building, while others participated over the internet.

Infected legislator Jose Luis Correa had been in contact with several other lawmakers, many of whom did not wear face masks, broadcaster Caracol reported.

Correa, other lawmakers and staff who could have been infected will now be placed under a two-week quarantine, according to Semana TV.

The Capitolio will remain closed at least until June 17, with the House of Representatives only holding virtual sessions.

The decision will not affect the Senate, which had not been meeting in the building, Semana TV reported.

The Andean country has so far reported more than 30,000 novel coronavirus infections and over 1,000 deaths.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Golden Twilight, Cayo Coco, Cuba.  By  Taz Arora (Canada).  Camera: Samsung SM-G965W

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]