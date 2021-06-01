Colombian Police Continue Deadly Crackdown

on Anti-Government Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, right-wing President Iván Duque deployed over 1,000 army troops to the city of Cali over the weekend in response to ongoing, massive anti-government protests. Duque reportedly ordered some 7,000 soldiers to be sent to Cali and other regions in the coming days.

On Friday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Colombia to mark one month since massive mobilizations began in late April, initially triggered by a now-withdrawn tax reform.

Protests have continued against Duque’s policies, skyrocketing poverty and police violence in Colombia. On Friday, at least 13 people were reported dead in the city of Cali alone.

