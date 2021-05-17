Colombian Protests Call for End to State Violence

After Suicide of Teen Sexually Abused by Police

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, at least one person was killed and dozens more injured in the city of Popayán Friday as police battled protesters demanding an end to police brutality. The demonstration followed the suicide of a 17-year-old girl after she was sexually abused by police officers.

On Saturday, a massive protest march flooded the streets of Colombia’s capital Bogotá as nationwide anti-government demonstrations entered their third week. The protests were sparked by a since-withdrawn tax reform and are also calling for an end to militarized policing and other reforms.

Nicolas: “We have a clear agenda from the streets: a police reform, for the health law to be done away with. How does the government respond? Raping our sisters, killing us. And this is a clear example of social discontent. This is no longer about political parties. People are tired of being killed, of killing us. That’s why we’re here today.”

