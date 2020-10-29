Colombian Riot Police Evict Hundreds of Indigenous

from homes in the Amazon region.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, riot police used tear gas and truncheons Wednesday to force more than 600 Indigenous families from their homes on privately owned land in the southern Amazonas region. The area is one of Colombia’s poorest, and residents say poverty drove them to occupy the property two months ago in a desperate bid for survival.

Indigenous woman: “If the police are going to evict me, then kill me first! But, I tell you, I am not going. I am not going!”

Read more news on Havana Times.