Complaint Filed at ICC over Jair Bolsonaro’s Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak; Death Toll Mounts in Honduras

By Democracy Now

Jair Bolsonaro, known as the Brazilian Donald Trump.

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, a criminal complaint has been filed before the International Criminal Court against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for ignoring measures recommended by the World Health Organization to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In Central America, Honduran authorities have ordered mayors across the country to find land that may be suitable for mass graves, as fears mount over a possibly overwhelming death toll from the coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading in the region. Honduras has reported nearly 300 cases and 22 deaths.



