Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Cuba Reaches 35

HAVANA TIMES – After waiting until the last minute to take some serious measures to prevent the coronavirus, the specter of a rapid spread of the disease on the Island begins to emerge.

The attempt to keep open to tourism, controlled on a large scale by military companies, made possible for thousands of people entering Cuba in recent weeks from countries already with numerous cases of the coronavirus.

According to Cubadebate.cu, the main website of the Communist Party of Cuba, as of Sunday afternoon, March 22, there are now 35 positive cases and 954 patients admitted under observation (255 foreigners and 727 Cubans). Authorities reported that another 30,773 persons are under surveillance in their homes.

A factor of special concern for the Cuban population is that, instead of being concentrated, the confirmed cases are from various provinces and municipalities of the country.

However, to reassure the population, yesterday, March 21, president Miguel Diaz Canel stated:

“We have in our favor a public health system for all, a dedicated scientific community, and an effective civil defense system, as well as a Party and a Government, which put Cubans at the center of their attention. We also have the army of the people, and together with these strengths we also have more than 60 years of training in a long history of resistance to the harsh wars of all kinds that have been imposed on us.”