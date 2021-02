By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, conservative banker Guillermo Lasso will advance to the second round of the presidential election against leftist economist Andrés Arauz.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez came in less than half a percentage point behind Lasso. He is disputing the result and has been organizing his supporters to protest and demand a recount.

The runoff is scheduled for April 11. Click here to see our recent interview with Andrés Arauz.

