COP27 Kicks Off as UN Head Warns “We Are on a Highway to Climate Hell”

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new United Nations report finds the past eight years are on track to be the hottest ever recorded. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres dubbed the report “a chronicle of climate chaos” outlining the effects of worsening heat waves, melting ice and torrential rains. Earlier today, Guterres delivered opening remarks as the COP27 climate summit gets underway in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “And the clock is ticking. We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

