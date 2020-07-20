Cuba Claims 1st Day without New Covid-19 Cases since March

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba has not recorded a new coronavirus infection for the first day since the outbreak hit in March, the Health Ministry said on Monday, reported dpa news.

There were no fresh cases on Sunday, and for the ninth consecutive day no new deaths were reported, chief epidemiologist Francisco Duran announced.

Since the first case in Cuba on March 11th, 2,446 infections have been detected on the island with about 11 million inhabitants.

Official figures show 2,319 of those infected are considered to have recovered and 87 Covid-19 sufferers have died.

Some anti-coronavirus measures have already been relaxed in Cuba.

Since the beginning of July, foreign tourists have again been allowed to enter the country – but only by charter flight. They are also only allowed to stay in all-inclusive resorts on certain Cuban islands, without contact with the local population.