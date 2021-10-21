Cuba: Disobeying Protest Ban to have Serious Consequences

The Cuban Attorney General’s Office issues its threat

The Cuban Attorney General’s Office. Photo: cubadebate.cu

HAVANA TIMES – Today, October 21, the Cuban Attorney General’s Office issued a warning to the people of Havana, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Holguín and other provinces of the serious consequences of demonstrating peacefully on November 15, or any day. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there are some people who insist on promoting “illegal marches” even though they are totally prohibited on the island.

Apparently, the announcement of the Archipelago group for peaceful marches, even requesting police protection, has the Communist Party and the Cuban Government very concerned. After first rejecting the request, now they promise a strong and violent response through “legal” means. Those who decide to participate by marching peacefully could face years in prison for such a serious offense of disobeying power. The same is happening with hundreds of people of the thousands who demonstrated against government policies on July 11th.

Next, we publish in full the Attorney General’s warning to possible protesters:

Informative Note from the Attorney General’s Office of Cuba

“On October 12, in the legitimate exercise of its functions and with precise legal arguments, government authorities denied the request presented by some citizens to carry out marches in eight provinces of the country, declaring them illegal.

“Taking into account the intention publicly expressed by the petitioners to maintain the call, the Attorney General’s Office, this Thursday, October 21, began the warning to several citizens who, if they did not comply with the decision of the aforementioned authorities, would incur in the crimes of disobedience, illicit protests, instigation to commit a crime, or other possible violations sanctioned in the current criminal legislation.

“The action of the Attorney General’s Office when warning said citizens about the legal consequences of carrying out the march, is based on article 156 of the Constitution, which attributes to this body the mission, among others, of ensuring citizens’ strict compliance with the Constitution, laws and other legal provisions.

“Likewise, Article 7 of Law 83 of 1997, the Law of the Attorney General of the Republic, establishes among its objectives: to preserve the rights and legitimate interests of state organs, institutions and agencies, to contribute to crime prevention and other antisocial behaviors, the strengthening of social discipline and the education of citizens in the conscious observance of legal norms.”

