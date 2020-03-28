Cuba Sees its Covid-19 Positives Up nearly 50% in One Day

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban Communist Party daily, Granma, reports today that the number of Covid-19 positive cases on the island increased by 48.75% in the last 24-hours to a total of 119 patients.

Some 2,000 persons are isolated in care centers under observation, said the Health Ministry. This includes 1,860 Cubans and 140 foreigners.

So far, the authorities say that 1,368 tests have been administered with the 119 turning out positive. The daily notes that another 31,347 are being monitored in their homes.