Cuba Sets Record for New Covid-19 Cases

HAVANA TIMES – As the aftermath of the nationwide July 11 protests in Cuba continues in the news and social networks, the Covid-19 situation worsens. On Thursday a record of new positive cases was registered at 7,784 with 66 deaths in the country of 11.2 million people.

Meanwhile, in recent months the government opened up to sun-and-sea tourists at resorts in Varadero and Cayo Coco for Russians and some Canadians. The tourists are not allowed to visit anywhere else on the island, to prevent the further spread of positive Covid-19 cases. They are quarantined in their rooms if they test positive.

By province the new cases registered on Thursday were in:

Matanzas: 1,603

Havana: 1,357

Ciego de Ávila: 969

Santiago de Cuba: 631

Cienfuegos: 630

Mayabeque: 391

Guantanamo: 373

Villa Clara: 369

Artemisa: 303

Holguin: 303

Camagüey: 200

Sancti Spiritus: 194

Pinar del Rio: 166

Las Tunas: 157

Granma: 137

Isle of Youth: 1

[Editor’s Note: The Cuban Health authorities do not allow any independent monitoring or questioning about their data.]

