Cuba Sets Record for New Covid-19 Cases
HAVANA TIMES – As the aftermath of the nationwide July 11 protests in Cuba continues in the news and social networks, the Covid-19 situation worsens. On Thursday a record of new positive cases was registered at 7,784 with 66 deaths in the country of 11.2 million people.
Meanwhile, in recent months the government opened up to sun-and-sea tourists at resorts in Varadero and Cayo Coco for Russians and some Canadians. The tourists are not allowed to visit anywhere else on the island, to prevent the further spread of positive Covid-19 cases. They are quarantined in their rooms if they test positive.
By province the new cases registered on Thursday were in:
Matanzas: 1,603
Havana: 1,357
Ciego de Ávila: 969
Santiago de Cuba: 631
Cienfuegos: 630
Mayabeque: 391
Guantanamo: 373
Villa Clara: 369
Artemisa: 303
Holguin: 303
Camagüey: 200
Sancti Spiritus: 194
Pinar del Rio: 166
Las Tunas: 157
Granma: 137
Isle of Youth: 1
[Editor’s Note: The Cuban Health authorities do not allow any independent monitoring or questioning about their data.]