Cuba Will Require Tourists to Register Online as of Jan. 23

By EFE / 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba will start asking all travelers planning to enter the country to fill out an online form with personal and health data up to 48 hours before their trip, the island’s authorities reported on Thursday.

The measure was published today in the Official Gazette and will enter into force on January 23, said Rita María García, director of Air Transport and International Relations of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba, at a press conference.

The registration will be done on the D’Viajeros platform -which was already operating in the test phase- and on which 1.7 million travelers have registered so far.

The option of filling out the form at the airport of arrival, previously possible, will no longer be available.

“The filling out of the form in advance by the traveler on the online platform minimizes physical contact, reducing their stay in the epidemiological surveillance line and avoiding crowds,” said Carmelo Trujillo, head of the Sanitary Control Department of the Ministry of Public Health.

Once the form is completed, which will include questions about any possible close contact with covid-19, the platform will generate a QR code that will be requested from the traveler when they check-in at the airport of origin and when they land in Cuban territory.

