Cuban President Denounces US Sanctions on Russia & NATO Expansion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Moscow, Russian President Vladmir Putin met Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who criticized U.S. sanctions targeting Russia.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel: “Cuba actively condemns sanctions that unilaterally and unfairly are imposed over the Russian Federation. The reasons for the current conflict in this zone must be sought in the aggressive policy of the United States and the expansion of NATO toward Russian borders.”