Cubans on Guard as Hurricane Milton Takes Aim at Florida

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Milton is moving in the Gulf of Mexico en route for a collision on the east coast of Florida, forecast for early Thursday to be near Tampa. Cubans on both sides of the Florida Strait are concerned for themselves, friends and family members.

Many Cubans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans and other Latin Americans live in Tampa and the other areas on Milton’s projected path and other portions of the state that can be seriously affected. Mass evacuations are underway as Florida is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential candidate Donald Trump and his VP candidate, J.D. Vance, have continued their denial that climate change exists.

At 11:00 a.m. Cuba time (ET), Milton was packing 240 kph winds (150 mph) and is moving east-northeast at 15 kph (9 mph). The center was located 205 km (130 miles) NE of Progreso, Mexico and 835 kms (520 miles) SW of Tampa, Florida.

Heavy rains are expected today in Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo, Mexico as the storm starts moving away from the Yucatan peninsula.

The Cuban weather service (Insmet) said winds in Pinar del Rio of 50 kms with stronger gusts can be expected by Tuesday afternoon. Light to moderate coastal flooding is expected Tuesday on the south coast of Pinar del Rio to Mayabeque and the Isle of Youth. The forecasters predict storm surges and coastal flooding on Cuba’s northwestern coast including the Havana Malecon sea wall starting Wednesday. Likewise, the wide outer bands of Milton will bring rain to western Cuba on Tuesday.

Read more news here on Havana Times.