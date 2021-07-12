Cubans Take to the Streets in Several Cities
The simultaneous protests coincide with the fact that Cuba is going through its worst moment in terms of new infections and deaths from COVID-19
HAVANA TIMES – This Sunday, July 11, thousands of people took to the streets in different parts of the country. At the time this note was published, El Toque had confirmation of demonstrations in San Antonio de los Baños, Alquízar, Guanajay and Güira de Melena (Artemisa); Güines (Mayabeque); Palma Soriano (Santiago de Cuba), Luyanó and Centro Habana (Havana). There are also reports from Pinar del Río, Villa Clara, Camaguey, Holguín, Granma and Guantánamo.
“The streets belong to the people”, “Homeland and life”, “Freedom”, “We are not afraid” are some of the slogans that men and women of different ages shout, some on bicycles or motorcycles.
According to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, President Miguel Díaz-Canel traveled to San Antonio de los Baños “with the revolutionary people mobilized against the imperialist campaign and its salaried agents.”
Minutes later, a live speech by the president was announced. Díaz-Canel immediately denied the legitimacy of the protests and attributed the cause to outsiders. At the end of his speech, he affirmed “the order to battle is given: revolutionaries, take to the streets.”
The simultaneous protests, unprecedented in decades, coincide with the fact that Cuba is going through the worst moment in terms of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Such is aggravated by the accumulation of an economic crisis that for more than a year has been preventing regular access to food, medicine, hygiene products and other goods and services.
Several participants in the demonstrations broadcast live through their personal accounts on social networks, especially Facebook.
If there was Ever a Time the revolutionaries will turn their Backs on the Regime & Begin to stand up for their Home Land & create a future with free Life choices for their Children, first Somethings must be Sacrificed to end this limp excuse of a Regimes Revolution Welfare Nation. It is Not that I mind Giving & Helping Cuba, its just I have seen some that never provide their Home Land of Hard working & Never have I seen them in the Lines for their food or other needs. I questioned this & the Reply was, They worked or their families for Government. All is Not Equal or fair after this Canadian stands in their food lines for their Childs needs& Because I Had to.