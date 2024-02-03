Cuba’s Minister of Economy, Gil Fernandez, Gets the Boot

The announced policy measures for 2024 were put on hold

The statement does not clarify the reason for Alejandro Gil Fernandez’s removal from office. (Cubadebate).

The decision comes after suspending the entry into force of the main measures announced by Gil and other government officials in December.

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban Government announced on Friday the dismissal of Alejandro Gil Fernandez as Minister of Economy and Planning. He will be replaced, according to an official report, by Joaquín Alonso Vazquez, current president of the Central Bank of Cuba.

This “rearrangement of staff,” as Granma says with its usual prose, happens after the authorities suspended the entry into force of the main economic measures (the “package”) agreed to in December.

On Wednesday, the rise in fuel prices was postponed, and on Thursday, the increase in transport prices. When announcing the reason for the suspension of the first measure, Mildrey Granadillo de la Torre, first deputy minister of Economy, mentioned “the occurrence of a cybersecurity incident in computer systems for the marketing of fuels whose origin has been identified in a virus from the outside.” The same reason was given for not implementing the new transport rates.

The alleged problems in Cimex’s computer system have affected remittances from the United States, which are suspended, as was verified this Thursday by 14ymedio.

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.