Cuba’s Tourist Industry Seeks Russians to Replace Canadians

Cuba’s vice minister of tourism, Maria del Carmen Orellana at the tourism fair in Moscow. Photo: Prensa Latina

HAVANA TIMES – For decades Canada has been the leading sender of vacationers to Cuba, ahead of Europeans, the US and Latin Americans. Before the pandemic Cuba received over a million Canadians a year. Today, with flight restrictions do to Covid-19, the only country actually increasing its sending of tourists to the island is Russia.

Tourist agencies from Russia book trips mainly to the beach resorts of Varadero and Cayo Coco and seem little concerned about Cuba facing its worst spike of Covid cases and deaths this summer.

Not wanting to lose the hard currency revenue from another high season (November to April) the Cuban authorities promise to be more flexible about health protocols for Russians planning to vacation on the island, noted Diario de Cuba.

The state news agency Prensa Latina reported on a delegation currently attending a tourism fair in Moscow to promote the coming season.

According to PL, the vice minister of tourism, Maria del Carmen Orellana, participates in the event and said her goal is to “contract a good winter season in the Russian market.” To do so she is meeting with tour operators, businesspeople, tourist agencies, airline representatives and state institutions related to the industry.

Juan Carlos Escalona, the Cuban tourism attaché in the island’s Moscow embassy said: “despite the limitations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, at this time the Russian market is the leading sender of vacationers to Cuba having sent over 100,000 already this year.”

Diario de Cuba noted that to make it easier for the tourists the Cuban officials will not require a negative PCR test to enter the country and will recognize traveler’s vaccination certificates.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.