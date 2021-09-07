Cuba’s Tourist Industry Seeks Russians to Replace Canadians
HAVANA TIMES – For decades Canada has been the leading sender of vacationers to Cuba, ahead of Europeans, the US and Latin Americans. Before the pandemic Cuba received over a million Canadians a year. Today, with flight restrictions do to Covid-19, the only country actually increasing its sending of tourists to the island is Russia.
Tourist agencies from Russia book trips mainly to the beach resorts of Varadero and Cayo Coco and seem little concerned about Cuba facing its worst spike of Covid cases and deaths this summer.
Not wanting to lose the hard currency revenue from another high season (November to April) the Cuban authorities promise to be more flexible about health protocols for Russians planning to vacation on the island, noted Diario de Cuba.
The state news agency Prensa Latina reported on a delegation currently attending a tourism fair in Moscow to promote the coming season.
According to PL, the vice minister of tourism, Maria del Carmen Orellana, participates in the event and said her goal is to “contract a good winter season in the Russian market.” To do so she is meeting with tour operators, businesspeople, tourist agencies, airline representatives and state institutions related to the industry.
Juan Carlos Escalona, the Cuban tourism attaché in the island’s Moscow embassy said: “despite the limitations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, at this time the Russian market is the leading sender of vacationers to Cuba having sent over 100,000 already this year.”
Diario de Cuba noted that to make it easier for the tourists the Cuban officials will not require a negative PCR test to enter the country and will recognize traveler’s vaccination certificates.
One thought on “Cuba’s Tourist Industry Seeks Russians to Replace Canadians”
It has been interesting watching the daily reports upon Covid and levels of infection in Cuba by Dr, Duran. One notable feature has been the inclusion of infected non-Cubans, where the Russians have dominated. It appears that whereas Canadians and others must comply with regulations regarding PCR tests and isolation, Russians have carte blanche to do as they please without restraint. Such are the benefits of being “comrades”. One can only hope (speculate) that the Russian tourists are as generous as the Canadians in giving tips and gifts to Cubans. Maybe in due course the Chinese tourists will outnumber the Russians. Good luck!