Daughter Dedicates Graduation to Imprisoned Mom

and she gets lots of support from the audience present in Nicaragua

The CPDH lawyer María Oviedo is prosecuted for the make-believe charges of “obstruction of functions and assault on the authority.” Photo: Carlos Herrera / Confidential

Attorney Maria Oviedo was kidnapped by the regime due to her role as a human rights defender

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – María Alejandra Arevalo Oviedo, daughter of attorney Maria Oviedo, dedicated her high school graduation to her mother, imprisoned since July 29, for the fabricated charges of carrying out “acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, incite foreign interference in internal affairs,” according to the Ortega police.

In her speech representing her graduating class, Arevalo, on the verge of tears, said that “in a personal way, I want to thank at this moment… my mother, Maria Oviedo, who could not accompany me today, for practicing her profession, defending innocent people and seeking justice and freedom for Nicaragua. She was unjustly imprisoned along with those who wanted to be part of the change so that we could have a free Nicaragua ”.

In the video, published on social networks (see below), other graduates and parents present in the auditorium applaud and shout in support of the young woman, who graduated as the best student of the Teresiano School and therefore earned the keynote speech of the event.

“If she were here, I have the certainty that she would be infinitely proud of me, but I am prouder of her because of her courage and strength,” added Arevalo, who concluded her speech by shouting: Long live a Free Nicaragua!

Maria Oviedo was arrested at around 5:30 in the afternoon at her home in Leon in an operation led by Police Chief Fidel Domínguez, nicknamed the “hitman of Leon”, for the brutal and humiliating way in which he hunts opponents of the Ortega regime in that region of ​​the country.

