Death Toll from Haitian Earthquake Nears 2,200

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, the death toll from Saturday’s devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake has risen to about 2,200, with more than 12,000 people injured. The quake destroyed more than 7,000 homes, leaving tens of thousands homeless. Many hospitals were damaged. Aid has only begun to arrive in some of the affected areas as survivors fear they have been abandoned.

Cadet Souvenance: “If they send aid, we have to receive it. Let them not keep it. They have abandoned the people. We have no president. We have no lawmakers. We have no senators. We have been abandoned. We are just waiting for God.”

