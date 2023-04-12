Democratic Governors Stockpile Abortion Drugs, Vow to Keep Treating Residents Who Need Abortions

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Democratic governors of New York, Massachusetts, California, Washington and other states have pledged to continue providing medication abortions after a Trump-appointed federal judge revoked the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday. Democratic governors said they are stockpiling medication in order to make sure they have enough to treat any pregnant patients who need it. This is New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “New York state will create a stockpile of misoprostol, another form of medication abortion. Extremist judges have made it clear that they won’t stop at any one particular drug or service. So it’s going to ensure that New Yorkers will continue to have access to medication abortion, no matter what.”

