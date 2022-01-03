Desmond Tutu, Human Rights Champion, Laid to Rest

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from South Africa, friends, family and supporters paid tribute to anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu at an official state funeral in Cape Town Saturday. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the main eulogy during the service at St. George’s Cathedral, where he hailed Tutu as “our national conscience.” Tutu’s family also spoke at the ceremony. This is his daughter, the Reverend Nontombi Naomi Tutu.

Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu: “We thank you for loving our father, grandfather, husband, uncle, brother, brother-in-law. Many of the messages we received have said, ‘Thank you for sharing him with the world.’ Well, it actually is a two-way street. Because we shared him with the world, you shared part of the love you held for him with us.”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu died last week at the age of 90.

