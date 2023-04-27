Disney Lawsuit Accuses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Retaliating over “Don’t Say Gay” Opposition

Not discriminating against Gays is considered a sin by Florida’s governor.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Florida, Disney is suing Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for taking control over its self-governing district around the Disney World theme park, accusing DeSantis of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” in response to Disney’s opposition to Florida’s anti-LGTBQ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Meanwhile, Disney has begun laying off thousands more workers this week, including employees of Disney properties ABC News and ESPN. The company has laid off some 4,000 workers since last month.

