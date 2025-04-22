Donato Poveda – Song of the Day

By Yordanka

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Cuban singer Donato Poveda with “Used se me llevo la vida” with fragments of “Estoy Enamorado” in a live performance at the Vedado Social Club in Havana (2014).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.