Dutch Police Detain 2,400, Unleash Water Cannons on Massive Climate Protest

HAVANA TIMES – In the Netherlands, police deployed water cannons on some 10,000 climate protesters and detained 2,400 people as they rallied on a major highway to demand their government stop funding fossil fuel companies. The action was organized by Extinction Rebellion.

Activist: “I think there are many ways to combat climate change, and you need all the different ways. But for me, I feel that we are really in such an urgent situation that I really feel that this is necessary, because the government is not listening, and we’ve asked it for decades nicely. Nothing is changing. So, I don’t know if it’s going to help, but I think it’s better than to stay at home.”