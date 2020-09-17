Ecuador Calls General Elections for February 7th

HAVANA TIMES – Ecuador will hold general elections on February 7, 2021, the president of the country’s National Electoral Council announced on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, Diana Atamaint called on political organizations, civil society and citizens to accompany the electoral process.

About 13 million people are eligible to vote in the Andean country.

Some 16 candidates plan to compete for the succession of President Lenin Moreno, who did not want to seek a second term in office.

The candidates include two-time presidential candidate and former economy minister Guillermo Lasso, ex-president Lucio Gutierrez. Fabricio Correa, a brother of Moreno’s predecessor, Rafael Correa, is also planning to run.

The former president himself wanted to seek the vice presidency. However, a court recently confirmed his corruption conviction, barring him from the race.

