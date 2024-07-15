Ecuador Convicts 5 in Pre-Election Assassination of Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, five people have been convicted for the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio, a former journalist, was shot dead at a campaign rally in Quito last year. He was running on an anti-corruption platform and had vowed to take on organized crime. This is his wife’s attorney, Hugo Espín.

Hugo Espín: “This is an important first step. I think the country needs transparency. The country needs to get to the intellectual authors so that there isn’t impunity. The only way to get security in the country is by erasing impunity of any people committing a crime.”

