Latin America News 

Ecuador Taking Urgent Steps to Stem Effects of Galapagos Fuel Spill

0 Comments
Photo from the unique Galapagos Islands.  Photo: dw.com

HAVANA TIMES – Ecuador is taking urgent action to prevent environmental damage to the UNESCO-listed Galapagos Islands after a ship carrying around 2,500 liters of diesel sank there on Sunday.

Environmental minister Raul Ledesma Huerta tweeted that the government is taking immediate measures to try to reduce the damage and stem the problem to the delicate ecological balance.

The Galapagos National Park tweeted that protective barriers have been put up and oil-absorbent cloths are being used to stem the spread of the spill.

The ship sank at a small pier near the island of San Cristobal.

A crane had collapsed while loading a container at the port and crashed into the ship, the newspaper El Comercio reported. The crew members were able to save themselves by jumping into the sea. One person was injured.

The Galapagos Islands to the west of Ecuador have been counted among UNESCO’s World Heritage sites since 1978, owing to their unique flora and fauna.

The archipelago, with around 130 islands, is part of Ecuador and is located about 1,000 kilometres away from the mainland.

Land iguanas, giant tortoises and many types of finches are among the unusual animals on the islands. In 1835, Charles Darwin visited the archipelago on a trip which is said to have inspired his theory of evolution by natural selection.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Sculpture, Havana, Cuba. By Greg Rothschild (USA). Camera: Fuji XT-2

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]