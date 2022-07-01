Ecuadorian Indigenous Leaders Win Gov’t Concessions, Reach Deal to End Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, Indigenous leaders have reached an agreement with the government, ending nearly three weeks of massive protests due to rising food and fuel prices. The deal includes a decrease in fuel costs, sets limits on oil exploration on Indigenous land and prohibits mining on protected areas, national parks and water sources. The government has been given 90 days to act. Indigenous leaders have vowed to push the government to fulfill all demands.

