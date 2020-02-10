Latin America News 

Ecuador’s Ex-President Correa on Trial for Kick-Back Scheme

0 Comments
Former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa

HAVANA TIMES – Rafael Correa, the former president of Ecuador, is set to be tried in absentia on Monday, with prosecutors accusing him and other high-ranking politicians and business people of running a bribery operation.

Correa, Ecuador’s head of state between 2007 and 2017, is accused of involvement in an illegal scheme that saw his centre-left PAIS Alliance taking more than 7 million dollars in bribes in exchange for lucrative public works contracts, prosecutors say.

Correa is currently living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and will not appear before the court. In a video recently posted on Twitter he referred to the legal proceedings against him as a “big farce.”

The former president contributed to stability in Ecuador during his tenure and gained popularity with generous health and social programs. However, he was accused by his successor Lenin Moreno of leaving the country highly endebted. 

Correa fell out with Moreno, his former VP, after leaving office and is reportedly harboring ambitions of a political comeback. 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Playing dominoes, Trinidad, Cuba. By Caridad Chacon (USA). Camera: iPhone XS Max

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]