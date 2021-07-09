El Salvador Expels Journalist Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Mexican reporter Daniel Lizárraga

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – El Salvador’s government has expelled prominent Mexican journalist Daniel Lizárraga after he led investigations into government corruption at the Salvadoran online news source El Faro. In a video message recorded at the airport just before his expulsion to Mexico, Lizárraga promised El Faro would remain committed to independent journalism.

Daniel Lizárraga: “They will not silence us. It won’t happen. We won’t stop publishing. We’ll continue offering the best information possible, to the best of our abilities, as rigorously as possible.”

The Inter American Press Association and other press freedom groups have condemned the government of President Nayib Bukele for clamping down on dissent.

