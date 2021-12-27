El Salvador Frees Women Jailed for “Homicide” After Miscarriages

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, three women serving 30 years in prison under the country’s strict anti-abortion laws have been released. The three women had been convicted and sentenced to decades behind bars for having obstetric emergencies. El Salvador has had a total ban on abortion since 1998. Dozens have been arrested and imprisoned, accused of inducing abortions after having stillbirths, miscarriages and other obstetric emergencies.

The three women’s release comes after a November ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights saying El Salvador’s government had violated the rights of a woman identified as Manuela, who was arrested in 2008 on charges of provoking an abortion and died in prison two years later.

