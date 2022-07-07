El Salvador Woman Charged with Homicide After Loss of Fetus, Sentenced to 50 Years

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, a woman was found guilty of homicide last week and sentenced to 50 years in prison after she lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy. Rights groups say that Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez was just 19 years old when she suffered an obstetric emergency in her home during June of 2020, leading to the end of her pregnancy. This appears to be the harshest sentence ever handed down in El Salvador to a woman accused of abortion, which is a criminal offense.

