El Salvador’s News Site El Faro Relocates to Costa Rica

Amid Bukele’s Crackdown on Press

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The award-winning Central American independent news outlet El Faro announced Thursday it’s relocating most of its operations from El Salvador to Costa Rica as repression against free press intensifies under the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

El Faro journalists and newsroom staff have faced physical threats, judicial persecution, and in 2021 it was revealed nearly two dozen of them were being surveilled with the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

