Emerging from the Ruins, Cienfuegos, Cuba – Photo of the Day

Emerging from the ruins in Cruces, Cienfuegos, Cuba.  By Jesus Fernandez Garnier (Cuba).  Camera: Motorola e5 cruise

HAVANA TIMES – In the corner of a collapsed emblematic public building in my town, this shoot of a mango tree has sprouted. A symbolic image. Life that insists on germinating among the ruins, and in the midst of so much shortage of everything. The mango as an allegory to the fruit, to the missing food.

How you can participate in the Photo of the Day

You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send a picture (in black and white or color), that you consider with quality to be published. Indicate where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell phone you used and a short description of it.

Send us your name and country of residence to this email address: [email protected]



