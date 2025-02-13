EU Parliament Rebukes Political Persecution in Nicaragua

European Parliament debates the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua. //Photo: Taken from the PE

European Parliament members rejected the total reform of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua and the systematic violation of rights.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) rejected the total reform of the Nicaraguan Constitution, through which Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo claimed absolute control of the country. They condemned the political persecution against religious leaders and civil society, and demanded the activation of more pressure mechanisms against the regime.

During the debate on repression in Nicaragua, MEPs pointed out that the latest constitutional reform approved by the dictatorship is nothing more than “another tightening of the screw” against democracy, political pluralism, and the rule of law. It is another step toward “the control of all institutions” in the hands of Ortega and Murillo.

MEP Leire Pajin, from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats group, warned the regime that “no matter how many reforms they make, political persecution and the limitation of fundamental rights will never be acceptable in any country.”

Similarly, MEP Carlo Fidanza, from the European Conservatives and Reformists group, stated that the constitutional reform approved in Nicaragua last January “basically cements those two spouses at the top of a regime that has been trampling the rule of law for years.”

“The only guaranteed freedom (in Nicaragua) is that of Alessio Casimirri, that communist terrorist whom we have to extradite to Italy,” Fidanza added.

Systematic Violations

MEP Željana Zovko, from the European People’s Party group, reminded that since 2018, the Nicaraguan regime has systematically persecuted human rights activists, civil society, and the Catholic Church. Moreover, it has confiscated assets, revoked the nationality of Nicaraguans, and stripped them of political rights. For this reason, she called for the activation of the human rights clause in the Association Agreement.

“As a negotiator of this resolution, I am glad that the co-negotiators understood that we need to activate the Association Agreement and stop sending taxpayer money to Nicaragua… The resolution aims to boycott the regime and not negotiate with anyone from that Assembly, we don’t want any more excuses,” said Zovko.

The debate on repression in Nicaragua, focusing on the persecution of human rights activists, political opponents, and religious organizations, took place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

It is expected that on Thursday, February 13, 2025, MEPs will adopt a new resolution against the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. This will be the first statement by the European Parliament on the situation in Nicaragua in the current legislature, which began in July 2024.

This is also the first international debate on the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua after the Ortega regime completely reformed the Constitution to establish dynastic succession, eliminate the powers of the State, and liquidate municipal autonomy and that of the Caribbean Coast.

Seven Resolutions and 21 Sanctioned

In the previous legislature (2019-2024), the European Parliament adopted seven resolutions condemning the authoritarian drift of the Ortega and Murillo regime, as well as the persecution of political dissent. These statements have greatly helped to raise awareness of the socio-political crisis that has been unfolding in Nicaragua for seven years.

The latest resolution by the European Parliament on Nicaragua was approved on June 15, 2023, in which MEPs urged European Union (EU) member countries to activate the “universal jurisdiction” mechanism to investigate and punish the crimes against humanity committed by the Nicaraguan dictatorship.

In October 2024, the Council of the European Union (EU) extended its sanctions against 21 officials and three institutions of the dictatorship until October 15, 2025, due to human rights violations in Nicaragua.

Among those sanctioned are Vice President Rosario Murillo and three of her children: Juan Carlos, Laureano, and Camila Ortega Murillo; her son-in-law and director of the National Police, Francisco Díaz; and the president of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras. The three sanctioned institutions are the National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), and the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (Telcor).

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.