Evo Morales Returns to Bolivia One Year Later

By Democracy Now

Evo Morales reentering Bolivia from Argentina.

HAVANA TIMES – In Bolivia, former President Evo Morales has returned to his country after one year in exile following a right-wing military coup that overthrew Morales last November. Thousands of supporters celebrated Morales’s triumphant return as he crossed into Bolivia by foot through the border with Argentina, where he’d been living since last year. This is Morales speaking to his throngs of supporters yesterday.

Evo Morales: “The fight continues. While imperialism and capitalism exist, the struggle of the people will continue. I am convinced of that, brothers and sisters.”

Evo Morales’s return follows the swearing-in of Luis Arce as the new president and the return of Morales’s MAS party to power.

