Ex-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Faces Corruption Probe

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico City, government investigators have opened a corruption probe into former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The investigation stems from a broader case against Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex. Lozoya was arrested last week in Spain pending his extradition to Mexico, where he’s charged with accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a Brazilian construction firm and a Mexican steel company.

At the time of the alleged bribes, Lozoya was a top official in Peña Nieto’s 2012 presidential campaign.