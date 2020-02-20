Latin America News 

Ex-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Faces Corruption Probe

0 Comments
Former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto (c) faces corruption charges.

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico City, government investigators have opened a corruption probe into former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The investigation stems from a broader case against Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex. Lozoya was arrested last week in Spain pending his extradition to Mexico, where he’s charged with accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a Brazilian construction firm and a Mexican steel company.

At the time of the alleged bribes, Lozoya was a top official in Peña Nieto’s 2012 presidential campaign.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Sculpture, Havana, Cuba. By Greg Rothschild (USA). Camera: Fijifilm X-T2

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]