Extinction Rebellion Launches New Resistance Campaign in London

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Britain, the climate justice group Extinction Rebellion launched a new resistance campaign with a series of protests in London Monday. The group says they want to highlight the destructive role financial institutions play in the climate crisis. This is a member of Extinction Rebellion who joined a peaceful blockade of a busy London intersection on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion protester: “I’m doing this because I care about the climate emergency. I care about all living things on this Earth, and I am doing something about it.”

