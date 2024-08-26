Extinction Rebellion Protesters Block Norwegian Oil Terminal

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Norway, climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion blocked an oil terminal at a major gas processing plant on Saturday.

Fredrik: “Now we are outside Kårstø oil terminal. We have just begun a blockade of one of Norway’s largest processing plants for gas in the North Sea. … So we demand a plan for a phasing out of oil and gas production in Norway, because oil and gas are killing the planet, and several billion people are in danger of losing their lives if we cannot manage to remain under the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming.”