Facebook Allowed Honduran Pres. to Use Fake Accounts

to Appear More Popular

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Guardian reports Facebook knew right-wing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was using thousands of fake Facebook accounts to make his political campaign appear more popular — and let him get away with it for nearly one year after the company was alerted to the activity.

Facebook reportedly learned what was happening in 2018, with posts on Hernández’s page receiving engagement from tens of thousands of fake accounts. But Facebook took no action until the following year, even though it violated company policy. Hernández — a key U.S. ally — has long been accused of spreading misinformation online to discredit his critics and undermine social movements.

